Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

Starting tomorrow, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will get a chance to check out a new full-game trial. This time around, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is the one taking the spotlight! As with previous trials, this one will last one week, starting January 13th at 10 a.m. PT and running through January 20th at 11:59 p.m. PT. The entire game is available to subscribers during that period, and save data can be transferred to the full version, should players decide to purchase it after the trial ends. The full game is also available at a 30% discount on the eShop through January 16th.

Nintendo’s Tweet announcing the trial can be found embedded below.

Prepare to dodge dangers in #CaptainToad: Treasure Tracker, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 1/13, 10 AM PT — 1/20, 11:59 PM PT!



This title is available to purchase on the #NintendoSwitch #eShop for 30% off until 1/16, 11:59 PM PT!https://t.co/3QkwptJZsV pic.twitter.com/vrpFEG80iR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, the game is a spin-off of Super Mario 3D World. While most stages in 3D World put an emphasis on platforming, the game also featured several levels where players took on the role of Captain Toad, a hero with a backpack so heavy, it prevents him from jumping, As such, Captain Toad’s stages put an emphasis on puzzle-solving, as players must rotate each stage to not only look for the hidden Power Star, but also the paths Captain Toad must navigate to reach it. Treasure Tracker expands the concept in a number of different ways, offering new challenges, as well as boss fights. The game originally released on Wii U in 2014, before getting ported to Switch and 3DS in 2018.

Nintendo Switch Online’s game trials are a great way for players to check out titles that might have otherwise flown under-the-radar! Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is an excellent game, with an unusual concept and really strong graphics. Unfortunately, it has never been a huge seller for Nintendo, failing to reach the heights we’ve seen from so many other first-party games on Switch. Fortunately, this trial could show a lot of players what they’ve been missing!

