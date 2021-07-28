Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Just Got Free Games

✖

A new Nintendo Switch Online update -- Version 2.4.0 -- is live, adding three free games to the subscription service in the process. This month, subscribers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite aren't getting any NES games, but they are getting three SNES games, or more specifically, Jelly Boy. Bombuzal, and Claymates.

While there are no NES games this month, and while it's unclear why this is, what subscribers did get on the NES front is the SP version of Super Mario Bros. 3, which includes eight new power-ups and begins the action at World 8.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a promotional video for the lineup of free games:

Claymates: "Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty. Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he’s created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You’ll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path."

Jelly Boy: In this platforming game originally released exclusively in Europe in 1995, you are Jelly Boy, candy given the spark of life by the power of lightning. You’ve come to life knowing one thing: You have to escape the candy factory. To get out, you’ll need to collect puzzle pieces and survive the enemy heavies trying to stop you. You’re sure to need all your wits, skills, and shape-changing powers to make it through this wacky adventure.

Bombuzal: "Strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles. In this puzzle game, you’ll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning. Good luck, and have a blast!"

Additional games have now been added to the #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collections, including Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal! Enjoy over 100 classic titles with Nintendo Switch Online, ready for you to play or replay anytime!https://t.co/tpnIfVr0Kd pic.twitter.com/9MQaSEodID — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 28, 2021

Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription akin to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold, which means it gives subscribers on Switch and Switch Lite the ability to play all online games. To sweeten the pot, there are a few other features and bonuses, including free SNES and NES games every month. For all of this, subscribers need to fork over $20 a year.