Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.

As of this moment, Nintendo has added Alisia Dragoon, Beyond Oasis, and Earthworm Jim to Nintendo Switch Online. This now brings the Genesis library on Nintendo Switch Online to about 30 games in total. And of all the new games that have now been brought to the subscription service, Earthworm Jim is likely the most notable of the bunch. Although the series has been dormant for the better part of the past two decades, the original game on Genesis remains a cult classic and is surely a welcome addition for many Switch Online members.

Three classic SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



☑️ ALISIA DRAGOON

☑️ Beyond Oasis

☑️ Earthworm Jim pic.twitter.com/N5ZJYayjfR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2022

When it comes to the other two games in mention, Alisia Dragoon is a one-off platformer that was published by Sega back in 1992. Beyond Oasis, which received a bit more acclaim and an eventual prequel on Sega Saturn, first launched back in 1994 and was also published by Sega. The game places players in control of the character Prince Ali as they look to stop a growing evil.

As mentioned before, all of the Genesis titles that have been mentioned here are only available on the Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online. While those subscribed to the baseline level of the service can only access games from the NES and SNES, the Expansion Pack (which costs a bit more money) is what gives subscribers access to the N64 and Genesis games. Beyond this, the Expansion Pack also gives subscribers to DLC from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Are you excited to see any of these games come to Nintendo Switch Online? And which Genesis titles would you like to see land on the subscription platform in the future? Share your own opinion with me either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.