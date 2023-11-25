Nintendo Releases 18+ Version of N64 Nintendo Switch Online App

Nintendo chose quite the name for its new Nintendo Switch Online app this week with the company unveiling an 18-and-up version of the online service. The app is a result of two different Nintendo 64 classics being added to the catalog of games in Japan: GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini. The 18+ Nintendo Switch Online N64 app will be used to play those games and those games only in Japan due to the rating they've received there which will require Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to download this totally different ap in order to play them once they're added.

This new version of Nintendo Switch Online functions exactly as the one people are famililar with save for the fact that it's got only these two Nintendo 64 games in the service. It's also only available in Japan, so those elsewhere will be able to play these games via Nintendo Switch Online without any extra steps.

Adults-Only Nintendo Switch Online

The reason for why a new 18+ Nintendo Switch Online app was required for these games is far less risqué than the name of the app implies. Those who played GoldenEye 0007 will recall that it's a classic James Bond game which means that it has a lot of shooting in it. When it was revealed that it would be coming to Nintendo Switch Online, it was also confirmed that the Japanese version of the game would be given the "Z" rating by CERO which is the equivalent of the ESRB rating something as "M."

Jet Force Gemini similarly involves lots of shooting and is a bit more violent than the graphics might let on, so it too has the Z rating in Japan. Given that these are the first Nintendo 64 games in the Nintendo Switch Online app with that rating in Japan, they had to be moved to a different app.

While this is obviously only applicable to Japan right now since that's the only place where these ratings and therefore that 18+ app matter, the fact that this app even exists over there could be an indication of other more mature games like these coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

New Nintendo Switch Online Games

GoldenEye 007 has been part of Nintendo Switch Online in the West since very early this year, and soon, subscribers will be able to play the second game mentioned preivously: Jet Force Gemini. It's created by Rare, the studio that's had its hands in everything from Banjo-Kazooie to Sea of Thieves, and it'll be available in December Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who have the N64 Expansion Pack

"Developed and published by Rare, Jet Force Gemini is an outer-spacey shooter starring three bold heroes," an overview of the game explained. "The story is set in an unknown region of our galaxy, where a team of adventurers called Jet Force Gemini is bravely struggling against the looming threat of a warlord named Mizar. Juno, Vela, and their loyal dog Lupus ignore the apathetic galactic authorities and set out to drive a wedge in Mizar's operations."