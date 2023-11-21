Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Free Fae Farm Trial

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can take advantage of a new free game trial starting this week. Beginning on November 22nd, Fae Farm will be fully playable, with all content being available through the trial's end on November 29th at 11:59 p.m. PT. This means that players can get a real feel for everything the game has to offer, including the multiplayer elements. Those that enjoy Fae Farm will be happy to know that it is now available at a 25% discount in the eShop, and that sale price will last through December 4th at 2:59 a.m. ET. Players that purchase the game will be able to jump right in with their trial's save data, and won't have to start over again.

Nintendo's Tweet announcing the trial can be found embedded below. Readers interested in downloading the free trial can do so right here.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 11/22 at 10:00am PT to 11/28 at 11:59pm PT, you can download and try the full Fae Farm game at no additional cost.



Learn more: https://t.co/sKkKDmj6h8 pic.twitter.com/Tmp6FXndtF — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2023

Nintendo Switch Online Trials

When it comes to Nintendo Switch Online trials, Fae Farm is a fairly unique example. Usually when Nintendo offers these types of trials, the games have been available for some time. For example, October's free trial was Cult of the Lamb, which was originally released in August 2022. However, Fae Farm is actually a fairly recent title, having just released in September of this year. With all of the major games that have been released on Switch this year, it's possible Fae Farm might have flown under the radar. Now that the game is playable for free, there's a great opportunity for newcomers to see what Fae Farm has to offer.

Playing the Fae Farm trial also counts as a Nintendo Switch Online mission, so it's a great way to get free Platinum Points. For those unfamiliar with Platinum Points, they act as something of a currency that can be redeemed for both physical and digital rewards. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can use them to get free profile icons that aren't otherwise available, with new waves being released on a weekly basis.

Another Farm RPG for "Cozy" Fans

For those unfamiliar with Fae Farm, the game is a farming sim, similar to titles like Harvest Moon, Story of Seasons, or Stardew Valley. However, the game might have more in common with Rune Factory, as players will have to explore dungeons in the game and engage in combat. From everything that's been said about the game over the last two months, Fae Farm offers a significant amount of content, and players looking for an engaging "cozy" experience should find something to enjoy. It's worth noting that the game's content will also be growing in the near future; right now, only the base game is available, but developer Phoenix Labs plans to release two waves of free DLC "between December 2023 and June 2024."

How do you feel about this free game trial? Do you plan on checking out Fae Farm? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!