Super Mario RPG Update Incoming to Fix Major Bug

Nintendo has announced that it will soon be releasing an update to fix a major bug that has been discovered in its recently released remake of Super Mario RPG. Much to the joy of many Super Nintendo fans, Super Mario RPG finally was let loose this past week on Nintendo Switch with a fresh coat of paint. And while both critics and Nintendo fans have been loving Super Mario RPG so far, one annoying bug has popped up for some that has prevented them from advancing further into the experience.

Specifically, this bug in Super Mario RPG is tied to Paratroopas that aren't appearing where they should be. Upon triggering the Paratroopa event in Monstro Town, Paratroopas are then meant to also appear in Land's End to advance the story. For one reason or another, though, these classic Super Mario enemies aren't showing up, which has kept Super Mario RPG players stuck for the time being.

Luckily, Nintendo has acknowledged that it's already very much aware of this problem in Super Mario RPG and it will be fixing the bug in a patch that rolls out in early December. Until that time, Nintendo has also provided a breakdown of how to get these Paratroopa to appear in their proper place in Land's End without the use of this update. As such, if you follow this guide, you should be able to continue your own playthrough of Super Mario RPG.

If you'd like to learn more about what to do if you've encountered this bug for yourself, you can find Nintendo's own workaround below.

Super Mario RPG Bug Workaround

If you encounter this bug, you should go to the Mushroom Kingdom, then return to Land's End again. Doing so should make the Paratroopas appear as intended.

Notes:

There's no need for you to go inside the castle in the Mushroom Kingdom. The bug should be fixed if you enter the town around the castle.

It's fine for you to use the map to travel to the Mushroom Kingdom.

When returning to Land's End from the Mushroom Kingdom, you can either use the map or the "To World Map" option.

[H/T Nintendo Life]