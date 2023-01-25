GoldenEye 007 Gets Nintendo Switch Online Release Date

Nintendo said last year that the acclaimed classic GoldenEye 007 would eventually come to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service in 2023, and now, it's got a set release date. Revealed alongside a new trailer shared on Wednesday, the game will be available to subscribers very soon on January 27th, and this time, it'll support online play, too, to give those who've been looking forward to it a new way to experience the game with others.

The brief trailer shared alongside the announcement can be seen below with the game's widescreen mode enabled to show what it'll look like playing on modern platforms. It's still as blocky as ever, though GoldenEye 007 fans probably wouldn't have it any other way.

The James Bond game needs little introduction for those who've been waiting on its Nintendo Switch Online arrival after spending so much time with it, but for those less familiar, it's based on the 1995 James Bond movie GoldenEye as the name suggests. It comes from Rare, the studio known more recently for games like Sea of Thieves, and while its story mode is something players will probably revisit for nostalgia's sake, the multiplayer mode is the more memorable part of the game.

Nintendo's online services have never been anything to write home about, however, so hopefully this game's online capabilities will support the sort of experience people are looking for when revisiting this classic. The other catch with this game is that it's online available for those who have the more expensive version of Nintendo's online membership, the one that comes with Nintendo 64 games, though that makes sense given that that's the platform the game originally released on. It does mean that you can't buy this game outright nor can you play it with a basic Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Some good news is that that game supports local multiplayer, so you won't have to compromise on online connections or getting everyone onboard with the same membership there. It's also coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass on the same day, so if you're a multiplatform player, you can opt for it on that platform instead.