Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game

Nintendo has announced that Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to download and play the classic 1996 Nintendo 64 video game Wave Race 64 later this week. If you are not familiar, Wave Race 64 is essentially what it sounds like: a racing game using watercraft like jet skis and even dolphins to see who can zoom around a track the fastest.

More specifically, Wave Race 64 is set to release for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on August 19th. The version on the Nintendo Switch subscription service includes Championship Mode, Time Trials, Stunt Mode, and 2P VS. Mode. It does not appear that Wave Race 64 will include any major enhancements, but it will have nine total courses that change with the weather. You can check out the official announcement of Wave Race 64 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers for yourself embedded below:

Maximum power! Take to the waves in Wave Race 64, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 8/19! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/I5og572KPV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 16, 2022

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes a number of different Nintendo 64 video games beyond Wave Race 64 as well. That includes, but is not limited to, Mario Kart 64, F-Zero X, and Mario Golf. The company seems to regularly add a couple of new titles to the service every so often, but also seems to be in no hurry to exhaust the limited number of potential additions.

As noted above, the classic Nintendo 64 video game Wave Race 64 is set to release on August 19th for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. More broadly, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is currently available for $49.99 per year as an individual subscription while the family membership tier costs $79.99 per year. The upgraded online service includes access to Nintendo 64 video games, Sega Genesis video games, and a bunch of other content like additional Mario Kart 8 courses. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo Switch Online in general right here.

What do you think about all of the things that the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers? Are you personally looking forward to checking out Wave Race 64? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!