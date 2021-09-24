Nintendo Switch Fans are Ecstatic About N64 and Sega Genesis Games

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, an Expansion Pass for Nintendo Switch Online was revealed, which will allow subscribers to play games originally released on the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. Nintendo 64 games had been rumored for the platform for months, but the Genesis games came as a pretty big surprise! Either way, fans seem pretty excited about the possibility of playing so many classic games on Nintendo’s handheld hybrid, and many took to social media to share their excitement. Hopefully that excitement will remain high when Nintendo reveals a price point for the Expansion Pass sometime in the next few weeks!

Are you excited to see N64 and Sega Genesis games added to Nintendo Switch Online? Which games are you excited to see added to the service?

A lot of fans are excited about the possibilities.

https://twitter.com/Starfoxgeek120/status/1441216570823376901

There are so many great games they could add!

https://twitter.com/Michael_AK/status/1441213052561477644

Could GameCube be next?

https://twitter.com/NinoAzalea/status/1441211972515602433

Fans clearly like the line-up so far.

https://twitter.com/Sea_Simian/status/1441209743825985536

Ocarina comes before everything.

https://twitter.com/kbug_starlight/status/1441202453051961346

Dare we dream(cast)?

https://twitter.com/bIackestboi/status/1441226728391667724

To a new age of peace and happiness!

https://twitter.com/BradyStardust/status/1441220850422673409

Some are less optimistic about the future, though.