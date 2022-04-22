Nintendo Switch Online's New Sega Genesis Games Include a Sonic Classic

✖

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can now check out three new games that originally released on the Sega Genesis console: Space Harrier II, Shining Force II, and Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball! The latest additions to the service should come as welcome news to fans of the Genesis era, or those that never had the chance to experience these games as they first released. Given the success Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has seen in theaters over the last few weeks, the addition of Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball comes at a terrific time, particularly since it won't be included as part of Sonic Origins.

Nintendo released a trailer for the three new Genesis games, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

3 classic SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



- Space Harrier II

- Shining Force II

- Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball pic.twitter.com/uhD21PEChk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2022

As a reminder, these games are only available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that upgraded to the Expansion Pack. The regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription allows access to games that first released on the NES and SNES, but those interested in playing games that first released on the Sega Genesis and N64 can only access those games through the Expansion Pack. It's one of the perks that comes with the more expensive model, but those that don't want to pay extra for retro Genesis games have another option available: all three of today's additions can be played on Nintendo Switch through Sega Genesis Classics. The collection features more than 50 games that first released on the Genesis platform.

Over the last few days, rumors have been circulating that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers could soon gain access to games from another pair of video game systems: Game Boy and Game Boy Advance. At this time, Nintendo has not made any official announcements about the platforms, but a pair of emulators seemingly developed by Nintendo has leaked online. If those leaks are accurate, it could be very exciting news for subscribers, but until we get official confirmation, fans will simply have to settle for the retro games currently available!

Are you a fan of any of these Sega Genesis games? Do you plan on playing any of these titles? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!