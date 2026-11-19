Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 have a new free The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake download. Unlike some Nintendo Switch Online free downloads, some of the best, in fact, this isn’t locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. It is available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, but only for a limited time. More specifically, until November 25.

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Following a similar free download last week, all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now download eight different Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake icons, in addition to the various backgrounds and frames that can also be seen below. The former costs 10 Platinum Points each, while the latter two cost 5 Platinum Points each. Nintendo began releasing weekly free icons back on November 4. This is now the third wave, with a new wave coming every week until December 2. Each week the current wave is replaced with a new one, so those who want any given icon, background, or frame any given week have to act promptly. To this end, Nintendo seldom re-releases Nintendo Switch Online icons. Sometimes it does, but it’s rare, and when it does happen, it’s usually after a long period of time elapses.

This latest wave features Link playing the Ocarina of Time, Epona aka Link’s horse, Ruto, the aforementioned Ocarina of Time, a skeleton enemy in the game, the three gems, and Cucco, the iconic white chicken from the N64 game.

Only Two More Waves

After this wave, there are only two more waves for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake coming for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. And what will be in these waves is unknown. Meanwhile, for those without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you are simply out of luck.

The popular addition this week is no doubt the chicken, which hasn’t been included in previous weeks in any shape or form, unlike Link and the Ocarina of Time, which have been featured in every week so far, unsurprisingly.

For those more interested in the free Nintendo Switch Online games that are released somewhat regularly via the subscription service, the latest are three very old-school Game Boy games. Meanwhile, one of the all-time great N64 games just celebrated its anniversary, and it is also free with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, though it requires the Expansion Pack. This is great for anyone who has finished the new Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Nintendo Switch 2 remake but is still in need of N64 nostalgia. Meanwhile, a recent leak has potentially revealed a new Legend of Zelda game coming to Nintendo Switch Online, alongside a new console platform.