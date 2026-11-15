Free Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Game Celebrates 35th Anniversary

1991 was 35 years ago. The dominant video game console on the market was the SNES. Its rival was the Sega Genesis. There was also the Neo Geo AES and the TurboGrafx-16. Plus, some NES consoles were still definitely floating around. There were handhelds too, including the Sega Game Gear and the Atari Lynx. Like the home console market, though, the handheld market was being dominated by a Nintendo machine, aka the Game Boy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who had a Game Boy in 1991 were probably playing the likes of Metroid II: Return of Samus, Mega Man: Dr. Wily’s Revenge, Final Fantasy Adventure, Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge, Operation C, and a few others, including Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters. Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters, for those who do not recognize the name, is an action platformer from Tose and Nintendo, and the sequel to 1986’s Kid Icarus, created by Satoru Okada, the creator of the Game Boy, who was also instrumental in the creation of Metroid and was the creator of Super Mario Land. The 79-year-old industry pioneer has been retired from Nintendo and the industry since 2012.

Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was one of the standout games of 1991, and easily one of the great Game Boy games as well. 35 years later, it’s celebrating its anniversary this month, and while it’s not available natively on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, it is available via Nintendo Switch Online. And unlike some Nintendo Switch Online games, it does not require the Expansion Pack to access.

Play video

A Classic From a Different Era of Gaming

It doesn’t appear Nintendo is going to do anything for the anniversary, and it’s not very invested in the Kid Icarus series in general. To date, we’ve gotten three games in it that were released in 1986, 1991, and 2012. To this end, it’s been dormant for 14 years. Fans with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription can celebrate the anniversary with a free download of not just it, but the first game as well.

Does Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters hold up in 2026? Well, if you have no experience with the original Game Boy, probably not. The Game Boy was a very impressive machine for its time, but it’s also a very rudimentary machine. Most of its catalog, as a result, has not aged terribly well. Those without Game Boy nostalgia probably are not going to enjoy visiting Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters for the first time in 2026. Those who do, though, it’s a potent dose of nostalgia, and because the game is only 2 to 4 hours long, it can easily be beaten in a single weekend, if not a single day, making it accessible for many.

Looking ahead for Nintendo Switch Online, there probably aren’t many Game Boy games still coming, but it does look like 3DS may be added as a platform soon, and bring with it one of the great Legend of Zelda games. That said, three Game Boy games were recently added, but Nintendo is starting to scrape the bottom of the barrel of the games it will be reasonably able to obtain for the subscription service.