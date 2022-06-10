Nintendo Switch Online Adds 3 More Free SNES Games

✖

Nintendo announced yet another drop of free Super Nintendo Entertainment System games for those subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online this week. Just as we've seen from past announcements, the announcement and the games' releases happened at the same time as a welcome surprise for subscribers and Kirby fans in particular. Those games in question are Kirby Super Star, Kirby's Dream Land 3, and Kirby's Dream Course, and you can play them right now so long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

The three Kirby games from the SNES era were confirmed for their Nintendo Switch Online appearances in an announcement shared on by Nintendo on Thursday. In case those names don't ring bells considering how old the games are now and how many Kirby games Nintendo has released over the years, perhaps the box artwork for the games shown below will trigger your nostalgia.

Nintendo also confirmed that the secret modes for all of these games are unlocked from the start, so there's no need to go digging up old wikis or forums to learn more about the games' secrets.

With these older games now added to Nintendo Switch Online, Kirby fans continue to win after other recent releases and additions gave them more to play. Back in March, Nintendo Switch owners were treated to a brand new Kirby game with the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a game which evolved yet again on the simple formula Kirby boasts. Our review praised the unique twists the game came up with while still maintaining the appeal Kirby fans look for in a new game.

In addition to that new game, fans also got an older Kirby game with the release of Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, though that one was only available to those who have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack and had some pretty egregious issues when it was released. Nintendo did end up resolving those, however, so things are running much smoother now for Kirby fans new and old.

Nintendo Switch Online's Kirby games from the SNES platform are now available for subscribers to try out or revisit.