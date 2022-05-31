Nintendo Switch Online Fixes Kirby 64's Game-Breaking Bug

✖

Each month, Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack is updated with a new Nintendo 64 game. In May, subscribers were treated to Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, but players quickly discovered a game-breaking bug. If Kirby would end up stunned by an enemy in the game's underwater sequences, he would remain stunned, and players wouldn't be able to progress. Thankfully, Nintendo has now released a new patch for the game, eliminating this problem. Now it seems players can go back to enjoying the game as developer HAL Laboratory originally intended!

Debuting in 2000, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards continued the classic 2D sidescrolling gameplay first seen in Kirby's Dream Land. However, the game still takes advantage of some of the N64's abilities; characters are rendered in 3D, and the game also features a handful of multiplayer minigames. Kirby 64 isn't the most revolutionary entry in the series, but it is a solid addition to the N64 app on Switch, and it's well worth checking out for those new to the series. Even more so now that the game has been fixed by Nintendo!

Kirby 64 marked the 15th N64 game added as part of the Expansion Pack. Nintendo has not revealed plans for June's game just yet, but it will likely be Pokemon Snap. The Expansion Pack was first revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation last summer, where several games were announced. Pokemon Snap is the only announced game that has yet to be made available on the service. It's unclear whether we'll see monthly N64 releases continue after Pokemon Snap, but there are still a number of classic games that have yet to be made available on Switch. Games like Wave Race 64, Super Smash Bros., and Donkey Kong 64 all seem like distinct possibilities, particularly since they were made available in the past on the Wii U Virtual Console. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes next!

