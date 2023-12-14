Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

From time to time, Nintendo Switch Online offers subscribers free game trials. The latest of these went live today, and will be available through December 20th at 11:59 p.m. PT. The trial in question is for Suika Game, and during that time period, subscribers will have access to the full game. All save data can be transferred to the main version, should subscribers decide to purchase the game after the fact. Suika Game normally retails for just $2.99, so anyone that does decide to buy it after the fact won't have to spend much to get it!

Nintendo's Tweet announcing the trial can be found below.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! You can now download and try the full Suika Game at no additional cost until 12/20 11:59pm PT.



Learn more: https://t.co/lpzy2mCl9h pic.twitter.com/W1Rp6HWSaI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2023

For those that have never heard of Suika Game, it's a puzzle game where players combine different fruit types to make them bigger. The goal is to not cross the red line at the top of the screen. The game's official website compares it to Tetris, so Nintendo Switch Online subscribers looking for a similar experience should give the game a try and see if it appeals to them. One of the nice things about these trials is that subscribers also get 100 Platinum Points for playing.

Nintendo Platinum Points

Nintendo's Platinum Points can be redeemed for many different things, including physical rewards from My Nintendo, as well as digital ones that can be downloaded through the Nintendo Switch Online app. Nintendo recently revealed holiday inspired profile icons, based on franchises such as Mario, Zelda, Pikmin, Animal Crossing, and Splatoon. A set of icons based on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero are also available.

Fans that prefer using Platinum Points to get physical items are in luck, as Nintendo recently revealed two new items: a Super Mario ornament and a 2024 desk calendar. The desk calendar features art from several different games that were released this year, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials

Game Trials have been a recurring feature for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers; prior to Suika Game, the last few months have featured games such as Cult of the Lamb and Fae Farm. What's interesting about these trials is that Nintendo has been picking a wide variety of options. All three of these games are significantly different from one another, and that's a great way to get people to play something they might not have otherwise. Not every trial is going to appeal to subscribers, but if Suika Game doesn't seem like something that you'd enjoy, the next trial might hold more appeal. Unfortunately, Nintendo does not offer any advance notice about which trials will be available, so there's no telling what game will get this treatment next.

Do you plan on checking out the trial for Suika Game? Did you try the trials for Cult of the Lamb or Fae Farm? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!