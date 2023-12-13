Nintendo Reveals More New Holiday Freebies

Nintendo fans looking to decorate their homes for the holiday season are in luck, as the company has revealed two new rewards that can be obtained free through the My Nintendo program. The items in question include a Super Mario Holiday Ornament as well as a 2024 desktop calendar featuring art from games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Both items can be obtained for free by using Platinum Points; the ornament costs 500 Platinum Points, while the calendar can be obtained for 400. However, shipping is not included.

An image of the ornament can be found below. Readers can claim the free ornament right here and the calendar right here.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Online Freebies

In addition to these physical rewards from My Nintendo, free holiday profile icons were revealed for Nintendo Switch Online at the end of November. The profile icons include holiday takes on various Nintendo franchises, including Super Mario, Zelda, Pikmin, and Splatoon. Profile icons cost significantly less than physical rewards, and these ones can be obtained for just 10 Platinum Points each, with backgrounds priced at 5 points. Unlike many of the other free profile icons that have been offered, these ones are not being released in waves; all of them were made available at the same time, and can be claimed through December 25th at 5 p.m. PT.

Unlike those digital items, the ornament and calendar will be available while supplies last. As of this writing, both of these items are still available, but readers should know that some of the better My Nintendo freebies have been scooped up quickly. Anyone interested in claiming either of them might want to act fast.

How to Get Platinum Points

Nintendo offers both Gold Points and Platinum Points as rewards, but both of these are obtained differently. Gold Points are only awarded through purchases, and can then be put towards buying digital games through the eShop. Platinum Points are different; they can't be put towards game purchases, but they can be redeemed for other freebies. One of the nice things about Platinum Points is that Nintendo offers a lot of different ways for users to get them, none of which require spending money. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can find opportunities to get them by completing missions found in the Switch Online section on the system's dashboard. Oftentimes, players can earn them just by playing a specific game through one of the various retro apps, by playing a game online, or by checking out a limited time game trial. For those that go to the Nintendo Store in New York City, there are even opportunities to gain Platinum Points there, as well.

How do you feel about these new physical freebies from the My Nintendo program? Do you plan on snagging either of these items while they're available? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!