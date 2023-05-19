Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Three Mario GBA Games

A handful of classic Mario games for Game Boy Advance are coming to Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch is quickly becoming the best official place to play some of the best Nintendo games out there, regardless of the platform they originated on. The Nintendo Switch has seen numerous remakes and remasters of classic games from platforms as recent as the Wii U and as old as the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy. It also holds access to numerous old school games largely in their original form courtesy of the Nintendo Switch Online service, which has opened the floodgates for a ton of classic Nintendo games on new hardware.

The latest group of Nintendo classics to come to Nintendo Switch is a long-awaited trio. Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3 are coming to Nintendo Switch later this month as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. These three Game Boy Advance classics will arrive on Nintendo Switch on May 26th. These games, as the names might suggest to you, are Game Boy remasters of classic Mario sidescrollers. They included updated graphics, sound, new features, and additional content with Super Mario Advance serving as a launch title for Game Boy Advance in 2001. The series was praised for bringing these classic games to a portable platform as well as the changes they made to make them more appealing to modern audiences at that time. Of course, they're not going to be as fancy to anyone playing them for the first time now, but they're still well worth playing on the Nintendo Switch. You can see some footage of the games below.

This is just yet another way Nintendo continues to keep fans interested in its platform and services. While there are still a number of games and features that fans are demanding, it's hard to deny that the addition of Game Boy Advance games can be seen as anything other than added value for the console.

What do you think of Nintendo adding these Game Boy Advance games to the Nintendo Switch?