Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Version Delayed to New Release Date

Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch has been delayed and given a new release date. The new Harry Potter game came out back in February via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Then this month it came to PS4 and Xbox One, and it was scheduled to come to its final announced platform, Nintendo Switch, on July 25. Today, this date was delayed to November 14. Why this version of the game has been delayed, but developer Avalcneh Software and publisher WB Games note the time is needed to create "the best possible experience."

"Hogwarts Legacy launches on Nintendo Switch on 11/14/23. We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority. Thank you for your patience," reads the very brief statement straight from the game's official Twitter account.

As you may know, there are some serious doubts about the game's Nintendo Switch version considering how technically demanding the game is. However, there were similar concerns for the PS4 and Xbox One versions, and these versions released this month and are more than competent.

Hogwarts Legcacy is available worldwide via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. Unless you can find it on sale, you will be paying $60 for it. Like other versions of the game, Hogwarts Legacy will be available both digitally and at retail when it releases on Nintendo Switch.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."