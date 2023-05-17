Nintendo Switch Exclusive Being Removed From Sale

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive game is being delisted, which means removed from sale on the Nintendo eShop. In this case, this means the last opportunity you will have to download it will be October 8, 2023. The game in question is Nintendo Switch Online free download Pac-Man 99, which will remain playable offline after this date. Further, all of the game's DLC will continue to be available as well, but only if previously purchased. There's no word why the servers are being yanked and why the game is being removed from the Nintendo eShop, but it's likely because not enough people are playing it to justify the existence of the servers, which cost money to keep up and maintain.

The end-of-life cycle begins on August 8 when paid custom themes will be discontiuned for the game. On September 8, the Deluxe Pack and Mode Unlock will then be discontinued. And then on the aforementioned October 8, the online services of the main game and the distributoin of the main game and free custom themes will end, leaving only parts of the game playable in offline mode.

The announcement notes that Pac-Man 99 themes that were purchased will be useable in the offline modes. Meanwhile, purchased content can be re-downloaded after the discontinuation of sales so you don't need to worry about perpetually keep it all downloaded on your Switch.

"Pac-Man 99, which is currently available as a benefit for Nintendo Switch Online members, will soon be discontinued," reads the statement. "Distribution of the main game and sales for each DLC will end accordingly. Even after online services are discontinued for the main game, users who own either of the paid DLCs (Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack or Pac-Man 99 Mode Unlock) can continue to enjoy CPU Battle, Blind Time Attack, and Score Attack in offline mode."

