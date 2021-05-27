Nintendo Switch Continues to Outsell All Other Consoles

✖

The Nintendo Switch continues to be a massive success, even after the release of next-gen systems like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. According to the NPD Group's Mat Piscatella, Switch was the best-selling video game system in the US for the month of April, in terms of both dollars and units sold. According to Piscatella, Switch continues to be the best-selling system for the entirety of 2021 thus far. New Pokemon Snap was also a big hit in April, as Switch's top-selling game for the month, and the third best-selling game overall. The title's physical sales doubled that of its 1999 predecessor.

US NPD HW - Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars during the month of April, as well as 2021 year to date. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 27, 2021

Following New Pokemon Snap, Monster Hunter Rise was the second best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, coming in at number seven overall. Piscatella says that Nintendo's evergreen games are a "massive continuing factor in the market," and the numbers bear that out. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the tenth best-selling game, and six other Switch games made up the overall top 20. These include Super Mario 3D World (13), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (15), Super Mario 3D All-Stars (16), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (17), Pokemon Sword and Shield (19), and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (20).

Nintendo Switch's continued success has been impressive to see! Console sales are driving software in a very big way, and it will be interesting to see how long that will continue now that the next-gen consoles have been made available. Of course, there have been several rumors about an enhanced version of the Nintendo Switch hardware. That could certainly bolster the console's longevity, if the reports are accurate about its capabilities.

Four years after its release, Nintendo Switch is showing no signs of slowing down. With E3 just around the corner, it's possible the company could give fans many more reasons to pick up the system in the near future.

Are you surprised by the Switch's continued dominance? How long do you think the system will stay on top?