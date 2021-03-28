Nintendo Switch Beats Out PlayStation in Important Sales Milestone

✖

Nintendo has finally surpassed PlayStation in an ever-important sales milestone. Specifically, the feat that Nintendo has accomplished comes in regards to its sales of the Switch. The popular Japanese gaming company's most recent console has been flying off of store shelves for years at this point, so much so that it has now finally topped one of the most popular PlayStation platforms of all-time.

According to new data from VGChartz, the Nintendo Switch sold a little over 425,000 units for the week of March 7, 2021. To date, this brought Nintendo's worldwide sales of the console to 81.22 million. In doing so, the Nintendo Switch has now been able to surpass the lifetime sales of the PlayStation Portable, otherwise known as the PSP. Sony's first foray into the handheld market initially launched in 2004 and was able to sell approximately 81.09 million units over the span of its life.

While passing the PSP is substantial in its own right, the Nintendo Switch has also now been able to add another impressive feat to its resume. At this moment, the platform has now jumped into the top 10 of the best-selling consoles of all-time. The Switch's addition to this list marks the fourth such Nintendo platform within the top 10 alongside the Nintendo DS, Wii, Game Boy Advance, and the Game Boy and Game Boy Color, which account for a single spot.

Even though Nintendo might have the leg up on PlayStation at the moment, it still has a long way to go to beat out some of the company's other most popular platforms. The original PlayStation, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 all still rank ahead of the Switch for the time being when it comes to sales. That being said, if the Switch continues to sell at the pace that it has over the past few years, it seems like only a matter of time until it ends up as one of the top-selling pieces of video game hardware ever made.

So how do you feel about the Nintendo Switch finally beating out the PSP? And which of the two handheld consoles do you prefer? I still have a soft spot for the PSP, personally. The PS Vita, which also never got enough love, is a fantastic system in its own right as well.

Anyway, feel free to let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.