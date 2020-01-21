Nintendo Switch Exclusive Coming to PS4

Developer Rainy Frog has announced that it’s bringing one of Game Freak’s Nintendo Switch exclusives to the PlayStation 4 on April 23, at least in Japan. At the moment of publishing, a western release hasn’t been announced, but one is presumably in the pipeline. As for the game, it’s Game Freak’s new IP it debuted last year, Little Town Hero, which only released a few months ago.

For those that don’t know: Little Town Hero is a role-playing game that debuted last October via the Nintendo Switch and via Game Freak, the developer best known for the Pokemon series. Upon release, the game garnered largely middling reviews, and currently sits at a 64 on Metacritic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Got any ideas, hero? The story is set in an isolated village on the edge of the world,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The only gate leading outside is heavily guarded by a castle, and the villagers are not allowed to leave. Most of the villagers don’t give it a thought, and happily go on with their everyday lives. However, the protagonist is a little different from the others – he wants to see the world outside. One day, a “Monster” appears in the village, shocking everyone because until then, no one knew such creatures existed. The protagonist is able to fight it using a mysterious Red stone he found in the coalmines. In the course of his defense of the village, he gradually unravels secrets of how the stones and the monsters came to be… Unlike most RPGs, there is no need to fight weak monsters repeatedly to level grind in Little Town Hero. Instead, you will need to have a good strategy to fight each boss monster one on one. Will the protagonist live the adventure he craves and escape the humdrum village life?”

Little Town Hero is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a western PS4 release or any additional ports beyond the PlayStation console. And given that the game failed to light the world on fire commercially, we may not see much more of it going forward.

H/T, Gematsu.