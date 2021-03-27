New Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Game Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Reveal

✖

A new Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One game has accidentally leaked ahead of its reveal. Game releases are pretty slow right now, but it looks like all three of the consoles above are getting one of 2020's best PC games and getting it soon. Right now, there's no word of a PS5 version or an Xbox Series X version or an Xbox Series S version, and there's no word of a release date, but thanks to PEGI, we now know that the latest XCOM game, XCOM: Chimera Squad, is finally coming to console.

For those that don't know: PEGI is the rating board that rates games for release in Europe. This week, it rated the aforementioned game for the aforementioned platforms. The problem for PEGI is that 2K hasn't announced the game for console yet. In other words, PEGI just spilled the beans.

Further, once a game is rated for release, it typically means it's nearing release. It doesn't always mean this, but more often than not, it does, which in turn means it's a safe bet that these ports are dropping this year.

As for the game itself, it's a standalone XCOM game, but also a sequel to XCOM 2. Upon release last spring, it garnered a 77 on Metacritic, which is a solid score, but low by the series' high standards.

"XCOM: Chimera Squad delivers an all-new story and turn-based tactical combat experience in the XCOM universe," reads an official pitch of the game. "After years of alien rule, humanity won the war for Earth. But when the Overlords fled the planet, they left their former soldiers behind. Now, five years after the events of XCOM 2, humans and aliens are working together to forge a civilization of cooperation and coexistence. Welcome to City 31, a model of peace in a post-invasion world. However, not all of Earth's inhabitants support interspecies alliance. Chimera Squad, an elite force of human and alien agents, must work together to destroy the underground threats driving the city toward chaos."

At the moment of publishing, 2K has not commented on this leak in any capacity nor has it made this irrelevant with an official announcement. Of course, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming, click here.