Best-Selling Games and Console For July 2019 Revealed

For the month of July, the best-selling game in the United States, according to the NPD Group, was Madden NFL 20, which is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, the best-selling console in United States for the month was the Nintendo Switch, which once again beat out the PlayStation 4. That said, Nintendo‘s impressive month didn’t end with the hardware. Six of the top 10 best-selling games for the month were Nintendo platform exclusives.

Here were the top 20 best-selling games for the month. It’s important to note the games with asterisks next to them don’t include digital sales. Meanwhile, two asterisks means no PC digital sales included. And lastly, Minecraft has three asterisks because it includes digital sales, but only for PS4 and Xbox One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Madden NFL 20^** Fire Emblem: Three Houses* Super Mario Maker 2* Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order* Minecraft*** Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Marvel’s Spider-Man Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII** Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy’s The Division 2** MLB 19: The Show New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* NBA 2K19 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Meanwhile, here’s the breakdown per console:

Xbox One:

Madden NFL 20 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Forza Horizon 4 Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

PlayStation 4:

Madden NFL 20 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man MLB 19: The Show Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Red Dead Redemption II

Nintendo Switch:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses* Super Mario Maker 2* Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Party* Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee* Super Mario Odyssey*

As mentioned above, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for the month, but overall hardware sales were down considerably.

Thanks, VentureBeat.