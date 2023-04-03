Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Releasing on PS5 and PS4 Soon

A popular RPG that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022 is now slated to come to PlayStation platforms (and PC) in just a few short weeks. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see games slowly make their way across Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware after exclusively arriving for one console to begin with. What makes this upcoming RPG's release on PS5 and PS4 noteworthy, though, it that it has never come to a platform that isn't associated with Nintendo.

Announced by Square Enix recently, the longtime Japanese video game publisher revealed that Live A Live will be coming to PS5, PS4, and PC later this month on April 27th. Originally launched all the way back in 1994, Square Enix ended up releasing a new remake of Live A Live last year that came only to Switch. And while it seemed like this throwback RPG would never end up coming to new platforms, we now know that this isn't true.

What makes this release of Live A Live on PS5 and PS4 even better is that the game is now playable in the form of a demo. If you hop on the PlayStation Store, you can download a brief demo of Live A Live to see if it might be for you. And assuming that you do enjoy what you play, you can then look to pre-order Live A Live at a 20% discount, but only if you happen to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

The legendary Super Famicom RPG Live A Live launches April 27th on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Steam in glorious HD-2D.



Play the demo, out now on PS5/4 and later today on Steam, and carry your save to the full game.



Pre-order for 20% off on Steam, or with PS Plus membership. pic.twitter.com/yVkZdpJxqC — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 30, 2023

"Meet seven heroes, each with their own unique abilities and lives to live across different time periods. Experience their stories in any order you choose, uncovering shocking developments along the way," says the official description of Live A Live from Square Enix. "Featuring remastered music from original composer Yoko Shimomura and produced by Takashi Tokita, this remake retains everything that players loved about the original game while also being accessible to newcomers."

Are you thrilled to see that Live A Live will be making its way to new platforms later this month? And are you planning to pick up this new version of the game or do you happen to already own it on Switch? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.