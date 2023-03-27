Nintendo Switch Online Gives Some Users Free Access to Classic Games

Nintendo is giving some Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch OLED users a free Nintendo Switch Online trial, giving them free access to classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy games. Unfortunately, the free trial does not include the Expansion Pack add-on, which means Nintendo Switch Online's N64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis games are not accessible. Not only is the offer limited to select users, but there are some catches.

Firstly, this offer is being made via Nintendo of Europe, and thus has only been extended to Nintendo Switch users in Europe. The second catch is the offer is not available to current subscribers, only those who aren't active subscribers. In other words, you can't tact on an additional free seven days to your pre-existing subscription. The third and final catch is the offer can only be redeemed -- via My Nintendo -- until April 2.

In addition to access to part of Nintendo Switch Online's retro library, those that take advantage of the free trial will be able to enjoy online play, use voice chat via the smartphone app, and enjoy cloud saves. Once the trial is over, all of this will disappear alongside access to the classic games, which you won't be able to play until you subscribe back up.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this trial is going to be offered to Nintendo Switch users in the United States and other regions of the world. It's odd it's limited to Europe, but the various regions are separated to an extent and act independently to an extent, so things like this happen sometimes. If the situation changes, if the other expands to more users, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, there's no indication this offer will be rolled out globally.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest Switch news, all of the latest Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Switch deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to weigh in with your thoughts via the comments section. What do you think of this deal?