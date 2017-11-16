Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey Dominate October 2017 Game Sales

As expected, the Nintendo Switch is continuing to dominate game sales heading into the holiday season. How could it not with Super Mario Odyssey on its side?

Nintendo provided a news release announcing that the hybrid handheld console was the number one video game hardware for October, making it the second month in a row that it’s held the position, according to numbers provided by the NPD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But that’s not all. In second place on the hardware front was the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic. Despite its limited availability, it’s had no trouble getting into the hands of collectors.

“When combined with the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, Nintendo systems accounted for two-thirds of all video game hardware sold in the United States for the second month in a row,” the company noted in its press release. “The U.S. video game industry achieved hardware sales of more than one million total units in October for the first time since 2011.”

As far as software goes, Super Mario Odyssey, the latest adventure in Nintendo’s ongoing series, had no trouble becoming the top-selling game of the month on the NPD sales chart. That’s quite a feat, considering that it released towards the end of the month, on October 27th. In addition, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fared well on the charts as well, with 10th and 11th place spots – fairly reasonable considering that the games have been out for a few months.

The NPD hasn’t revealed its full report yet – with this press release making the rounds, we’re likely to see it very shortly – but it seems like Nintendo is going full steam into this holiday season. And that’s not even accounting for the games that are out for the Switch, or are coming out, like Skyrim: Special Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 and Doom.

We’ll see how the final numbers shake out in just a matter of days. For now, though, make sure you add the Nintendo Switch and a copy of Super Mario Odyssey to your holiday shopping list. Because they are likely to go fast.