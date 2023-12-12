PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 Lets You View Your Most-Played PS5 and PS4 Games

The 2023 iteration of Sony's PlayStation Wrap-Up service has gone live. Over the past few years, Sony has offered this Wrap-Up program as a way of giving PlayStation users the ability to look back and see which games across PS5 and PS4 they spent the most time with in the calendar year. Now, the 2023 Wrap-Up site has gone live and will give all fans their own personalized data that they can mull over for themselves.

Beginning today, December 12, and lasting until January 12, 2024, PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 will be live on PlayStation's own website right here. Generally speaking, Wrap-Up will inform PlayStation fans of how many games they played in 2023, which game they played the most, and will also provide the total number of hours they spent in the PlayStation ecosystem. Beyond this, Wrap-Up's 2023 version gives a month-by-month glimpse of how many gaming sessions, hours played, and even the number of trophies that players earned from January through December. Compared to past years, this 2023 version is Wrap-Up is likely the most extensive one that Sony has offered so far.

Your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up is ready 📊



Discover your gaming habits from the past year: https://t.co/Flp5kG6lby pic.twitter.com/gaxEOhVR98 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 12, 2023

Of course, because Sony is in the business of selling video games, Wrap-Up 2023 also happens to promote various games across PS5 and PS4 that it thinks people should play. These recommendations aren't random, though, and are based on the titles that users played throughout 2023. As such, if you're looking for a new game to sink into over the course of the holiday season, PlayStation might have some good suggestions within your own Wrap-Up.

If you're looking to share your own PlayStation statistics from Wrap-Up 2023 on social media as well, there is a streamlined way of doing so. Wrap-Up gives you the ability to download "cards", which are essentially stylized images, that contain your own unique gaming stats. Once you reach the end of Wrap-Up, you should be able to easily grab all of these cards for yourself so that you can remember how 2023 played out for you on PS5 and PS4.