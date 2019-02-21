In a shocking turn of events, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime announces his retirement. With more than 15 years of service to the company, the Nintendo exec has announced that April 15, 2019 will be his last day.

“I really appreciate everything Reggie has done for Nintendo,” said Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo Co., Ltd in a statement via Business Wire. “Inside and outside our company, Reggie is known as an exceptional leader. We are grateful that he is leaving the business in good shape with strong momentum. While we will miss him and we wish him the very best in his retirement, we are also pleased to have such an able successor ready to step into that role. Doug Bowser and the rest of the team will ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for Nintendo.”

“Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever,” Fils-Aime said. “It’s a part that is filled with gratitude – for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community. As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family and friends.”

“It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America,” Bowser said. “And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

Reggie has always been known for his child-like wonder in his presentations, making him connect on a unique level with fans of Nintendo. He never shied away from having fun, and he brought a fresh breath of fresh air to the realm of gaming.

His time with Nintendo has revealed his passion, his drive, and his connection to the gaming industry as a whole both on the professional side, and with the community. He’s has been, and will continue to be, a huge inspiration for gamers everywhere and we wish him nothing but the best for whatever the future may bring.