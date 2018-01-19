NiS Announces Official Disgaea HD Remake for Japan

Heads up, doods! Time to get semi-heroic again and take on some sassy mid-bosses. During a live stream starring Nippon Ichi Software’s president, Sohei Niikawa. Near the end of the presentation, Niikawa announces Disgaea’s official remake, and then ‘accidentally’ opens a few folders that indicate even bigger plans for the franchise in the future. Watch the video below:

The HD remake will celebrate Disgaea: Hour of Darkness‘ 15th anniversary. The game has been ported to countless platforms since its original 2003 PlayStation 2 release, but a gorgeous new HD remake may be exactly what the franchise needs to keep the fire fueled for the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While details about the remake are still a bit vague, it has been noted that release is planned for Summer 2018, and as of right now, no known platforms have been announced for the game just yet. What’s more, there is no talk yet of the remake heading for western shores, but since the franchise is well-known outside of Japan, there is certainly a possibility that a later North American and European release is planned.

Disgaea: Hour of Darkness‘ was a hit in its own right on PlayStation 2; while it didn’t immediately explode as a world=wide beloved game franchise, the game earned plenty of awards and recognition as a unique cult classic. The game has spawned plenty of sequels and spin-offs, including the most recent installment to the franchise, 2017’s Disgaea 5 Complete. The franchise has also spun off into numerous novels, a long-running manga, and even an anime series.

The story follows Laharl, a young demon and heir apparent to his father’s crown as the Overlord of the Netherworld. Unfortunately, along with your typical RPG challenges, Laharl is surrounded by people that he considers complications, including fan-favorite character Etna, a vassal of the Overlord’s castle who commands the Prinnies, and Angel Trainee Flonne, who is on a mission to prove that Laharl has good in his heart after failing to kill his father.

Look, there’s a reason people loved this weird little game.

Stay tuned, and in the meantime, gather your Prinnies for one exciting new remake.