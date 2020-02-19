No Man’s Sky Update Adds Organic, Living Ships

All of the weird egg teases and in-game shenanigans within No Man’s Sky of late have all been leading up to this: the Living Ship Update. The space exploration video game today revealed the latest in its series of free updates, and the main takeaway is that players can now grow their own organic, living ships and use them to travel the stars.

More specifically, the video game has added a new class of sentient starships called “Living Ships” that come in a bunch of different shapes, sizes, and colors thanks to the video games procedural generation. Rather than use traditional ship loadouts, Living Ships have their own unique tech, which is — as is typical — also procedurally generated.

That’s not all that’s included in the Living Ship Update, however, as the official patch notes make clear. There are new space encounters, and space NPCs that can hail players while flying around. Hello Games notes that some of these folks will have stuff to sell, but others may set off other encounters and quests.

Hello Games founder Sean Murray also shared a lovely Twitter thread about the community response to the teases and in-game response leading into the update, and it’s worth reading in full.

What do you think of the Living Ship Update for No Man’s Sky? Does it make you want to go out and grow your own spaceship? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

No Man’s Sky is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the space exploration video game right here.