No Man’s Sky Tease Leaves Players With Questions and Theories

The fervent No Man’s Sky community was left with tons of question and some theories of their own this week after the game’s creator dropped a tease consisting of just one emoji: A pirate flag. No other context was given, but players are already considering possibilities ranging from space combat overhauls to ambitious crossovers. No Man’s Sky creator Sean Murray did say not long ago that the game wasn’t finished by any means with more content on the way in the future, so it hopefully won’t be long now before we find out what this tease was about.

Murray’s sole tweet that kicked off this latest bout of No Man’s Sky hype can be seen below, but don’t expect it to be any more than we said it was. It’s a pirate flag plain and simple, but players are convinced there are clues in that piratey banner regarding what’s coming to No Man’s Sky next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🏴‍☠️ — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) April 11, 2022

A quick look through some of the replies to Murray’s tweets will give you an idea of what players’ wishlists look like. Some have questioned if this is a space combat expansion complete with new enemy types and better mechanics to govern those aerial fights. Others have suggested that instead of this being an overhaul of some of the game’s various systems, it’ll instead be another Expedition with the pirate flag somehow relating to the theme of the next update.

Another theory held by some – and one which seems far less likely than the other suggestions – is that this pirate flag might be hinting at a Sea of Thieves crossover. No Man’s Sky’s developer, Hello Games, isn’t owned by Microsoft or anything like that like Sea of Thieves developer Rare, so there’s no connection in that regard. The closest the game comes to working with Microsoft would be that it’s available on Xbox Game Pass, but even then, you have to consider that it’s a multiplatform game available on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation consoles, too.

So, Sea of Thieves crossovers may be out of the running here, but there’s still at least something coming regarding pirates or at least pirate themes. Murray will perhaps share more teasers in the coming weeks to hint at what’s planned for the game, but if nothing else, the No Man’s Sky site will be updated eventually with the full details pertaining to whatever is announced.