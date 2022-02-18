No Man’s Sky Isn’t Finished “by a Long Shot,” Will Continue to Receive Free Updates

This week, No Man’s Sky players were treated to the game’s free Sentinel update. After more than five years, fans could hardly be blamed for thinking these free updates might come to an end, but creator Sean Murray says that won’t be the case. Speaking to IGN, Murray seemed very excited about the future of No Man’s Sky, indicating that the team at Hello Games still has very big plans for the game’s future. Murray did not go into specific detail about those plans, but he certainly sounds enthusiastic!

“…as many updates as we’ve done since launch and as many bucket listitems we’ve checked off, our list of things we’re excited about neverseems to get any shorter. The team are always coming up with new thingsthat they want to do with the game: new content and features and areasfor improvement,” Murray told IGN. “I’m amazed that the energy levels are as highnow as they’ve ever been. We tend not to talk about what’s on that listpublicly but suffice to say we’re not done yet by a long shot.”

When No Man’s Sky launched in the summer of 2016, the game was something of a disappointment. Hello Games had hyped features that were not available at launch, leaving many players feeling cheated, and some developers feelingresentful about the gaming media’s coverage of No Man’s Sky. However, in the years since, Murray and Hello Games have steadily improved the game through a steady stream of free updates. Fans will be happy to know that those updates will continue, and that No Man’s Sky will likely improve as a result. It remains to be seen what the future holds, but players should have plenty to keep them occupied in the meantime!

No Man’s Sky is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is set to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying all the free updates in No Man’s Sky? Are you happy that there’s currently no end in sight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!