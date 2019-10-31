Norman Reedus Still Hasn’t Played P.T.

Before Death Stranding, before Hideo Kojima left Konami and founded this version of Kojima Productions, and before Norman Reedus portrayed Sam Bridges, Death Stranding‘s protagonist, there was P.T. — the “Playable Teaser” for a Silent Hill video game that Kojima and Reedus were both involved in. That never came to pass, of course, and while the brief teaser released in 2014, Reedus has yet to play it despite the fact that he’s featured prominently in it.

If you’re not already aware, the end of P.T. basically hints that a character played by Reedus would feature in Silent Hills, a video game in development by Kojima prior to his Konami departure. P.T. was intended as a little taste of what was to come at the time, but it has since been made defunct, and new folks can’t even download it any longer.

As part of a longer interview by The Hollywood Reporter about Death Stranding and working with Hideo Kojima, Reedus was asked about Silent Hills and P.T., and that was where the actor revealed he still hadn’t played the thing after five years.

“I think we shot a little something once, a teaser thing, and he turned it into a trailer for the game that became sort of a cult thing,” Reedus said, “which I know because friends of mine who are gamers, who I didn’t know were gamers, have that year’s PlayStation with that trailer downloaded on the console itself, and that became worth big money.”

Despite never having played it himself, he insists he’s seen the whole thing through before.

“I’ve seen it! I know I’m the surprise at the end,” Reedus added. “I’ve seen it played, and it’s terrifying. It’s a horror film.”

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.