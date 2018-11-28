Obsidian Entertainment to Reveal New RPG at The Game Awards

Obsidian Entertainment is set to reveal a new, unannounced RPG next week during The Game Awards.

The developer of games like Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Obsidian was confirmed to have a new game announcement during The Game Awards’ live show by a tweet from the awards show’s official Twitter account. Developed by Obsidian and published by Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division, the game is set to be revealed at some point during The Game Awards when the show airs on December 6th.

Next Thursday, don’t miss the global announcement and reveal of the new RPG from @obsidian and @privatedivision live at #TheGameAwards. Streaming live on over 45 platforms at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT at //t.co/i3gkmHsM49 pic.twitter.com/QiYoI05JdN — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 28, 2018

When visiting Obsidian’s site, a countdown for a “special message” is what you’ll find, the message apparently coming from someone or something called “Auntie Cleo’s.” Different fictional companies appear to be featured on the studio’s site though, so the message may be different for those who see the ads. A disclaimer beneath that countdown window previews another ad that pops up before being taken to the real site.

“Auntie Cleo’s is not responsible for any physical or mental risks undertaken by viewing the following advertisement,” the disclaimer said.

The following ad shows a variety of Auntie Cleo’s products like ointment and bread and says “Better Than Nature.” Obsidian acknowledged the ads on Twitter with a tweet hinting that followers should go visit the site and pay attention to the ads.

Hmmm… anyone else getting those ads on //t.co/i158nrCxBL??? — Obsidian (@Obsidian) November 28, 2018

Whatever Obsidian has planned, it’ll be just one of many announcements taking place next week during The Game Awards. A previous teaser for the awards show indicated that there would be over 10 new games announced during the show, a first for the event.

Obsidian’s teaser about the studio’s next game follows an announcement from earlier in the month when it was confirmed Microsoft had acquired the studio. During the XO18 event where Microsoft shared different Xbox-related announcements, the company announced the acquisition of the developer. Without any information on the new project until it’s been revealed next week, it’s unknown what platforms the unannounced RPG will be available for now that Microsoft owns Obsidian.

The Game Awards is scheduled to air next week on December 6th with the show starting at 6 p.m. PT.