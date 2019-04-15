‘Octopath Traveler’ PC Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Many of you know Octopath Traveler as the Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG that pays homage to genre entries of yesteryear. That said, after a listing by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea for a PC version of Octopath Traveler appeared earlier this month, fans have been particularly interested to learn if it was actually a thing that was going to happen. Fast forward to now and Square Enix has officially revealed that Octopath Traveler is indeed coming to PC, and it isn’t too far away. In addition to this, we have a new trailer to enjoy, which can be seen above.

Square Enix revealed the trailer earlier to give PC players something to look forward to. Then again, anyone looking into the game since its original release already knows what lies ahead. For those who don’t, however, here’s a bit more:

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play. Embark on an epic journey across the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra and discover the captivating stories of each of the eight travelers.

Play as eight different characters, each with their own stories to uncover and side quests to complete

Explore the enchanting yet perilous world of Orsterra, spanning 8 vast regions and discover each character’s full story as their journey unfolds

Use each character’s distinctive abilities (Path Actions), skills and talents in frenetic battles

Enjoy the accessible yet deep turn-based combat battle system and break through enemy lines by identifying and targeting their weaknesses

Solve side quests and story scenarios in a few different ways and take decisions that shape your path

Experience visuals inspired by retro 2D RPGs with beautiful realistic elements set in a 3D world

Octopath Traveler is currently available on Nintendo Switch and will be arriving on PC via Steam on June 7th. For even more on the award-winning title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Octopath Traveler isn’t without its flaws, and it’s not for everyone, but you already knew clicking into this review whether the game is “for you” or not. If the beautiful HD-2D visuals arrested your attention, and you’ve been craving a game that could faithfully capture the magic you felt playing RPGs as a kid, then this is something that belongs in your library. Octopath Traveler is absolutely enchanting, and a time-bending classic that, itself, will stand the test of time.”

What do you think about this? Excited to get your hands on Octopath Traveler on PC? Have you been enjoying the game on Nintendo Switch? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

