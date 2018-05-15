Octopath Traveler Trailer Reveals Final Two Characters and New Features

This morning Nintendo revealed a brand new Octopath Traveler trailer, introducing players to our final two protagonists: Cyrus the scholar, and Ophelia the cleric. Check out the trailer above and get to know them a bit, and don’t forget to turn up the volume and enjoy some new music from this gorgeous OST.

Cyrus is a scholar determined to find a lost tome which may contain “ancient mysteries.” That’s about as typical as a JRPG scholar’s adventure could possibly be, but I actually love his character design and path action. Cyrus will be able to “scrutinize” various characters whom he meets, and use the information gleaned from them to solve various mysteries or unlock otherwise restricted items or discounts.

Ophelia is a cleric who, like Cyrus, has a very safe and squishy JRPG questline to restore light to the realm. Her path action is “guide,” and like Primrose, will allow you to approach characters and have them follow you. Ophelia will be able to solve some unique quests by leading her followers to certain other characters and, also similar to Primrose, will be able to call on past followers in battle, granting you a temporary extra party member.

This morning’s trailer also shed some light on character talents. Each character has his or her own unique talent that can be used in battle or during exploration. Ophelia, as we mentioned, will be able to call in past followers into battle. Cyrus will be able to “study” foes to discover their exploitable weaknesses, making them easier to break (stun). All eight character talents are outlined in the video above, so make sure you give it a watch so you can decide who to select when you begin the game for the first time.

It was also revealed that, as you encounter each of the protagonists along your journey, you’ll be able to swap them in and out of your party at any time, as long as you’re in a tavern. Forming parties intentionally will be key to victory.

Additionally, it was revealed that you’ll be able to follow the stories of any of the protagonists you’ve recruited into your party at any time, making it possible to see the conclusion of every character’s story in a single playthrough. Exactly how this will play for later portions of the game remains unclear.

Octopath Traveler is shaping up to be the true SaGa Frontier spiritual successor I’ve been waiting to play since elementary school, and one of the best RPGs on Nintendo Switch. Don’t miss it when it launches on July 13!