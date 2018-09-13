‘Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath’ Coming To Nintendo Switch

The legend of the Steef lives on, and on its best platform to date!

Earlier today, the playable Nintendo Switch game lineup for the England-based game event EGX 2018 was revealed, and a nice little surprise was tucked away in there — Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath. Apparently, Oddworld’s classic title will be making its way to Nintendo’s platform, though a release date wasn’t given.

A combination of third-person platforming and first-person shooting (with live “critter” ammunition, no less), Stranger’s Wrath captivated audiences when it initially came out for the original Xbox back in 2005. We considered it one of the best games for the platform at the time.

Since then, the developers at Just Add Water remastered the game as Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD, re-releasing it in 2011 for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, as well as mobile devices. The team was also working on a Wii U version, but that was put on hold after the platform was discontinued. Based on our guess, it looks like the Switch version is reconfigured from that edition.

Oddworld confirmed the news shortly after the listing went online with a hilarious video that had them trying to figure out the best way to announce the game for Switch. There was a simple solution, as you can see below.

One of our better ideas when we were brainstorming how to announce Stranger for Nintendo Switch #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/0nzXe7jpS5 — Oddworld (@OddworldInc) September 12, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for the game, as well as its features:

You’re the Stranger, a mysterious bounty hunter on a mission to bag the ultimate prize. And you need that money like no one else because there is something very wrong with your health and the only way to fix it is a very costly operation. However the nature of your illness remains a secret and as you find out during the game, for a good reason.

In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Along comes Stranger, a tall, dark and enigmatic bounty hunter with a mission to capture troublemakers and scoundrels and return them to civilized townships for incarceration.

But Stranger is keeping a secret and needs expensive surgery to survive. In his quest to earn enough Moolah, Stranger reluctantly accepts the ultimate bounty from the owner of the Mongo River and suddenly his adventure takes a very different turn.

Fire Live Ammo! Launch critters at your enemies. Distract them with Chippunks, encase them in Bolamite webbing, or destroy them with Stingbees and explosive bats.

Accept missions from the Bounty Store and talk to neurotic townsfolk to learn where your bounty can be found.

First- and third-person gameplay.

Easter eggs.

Unlockables.

Three modes of difficulty.

Considering that most Switch games these days find huge success, Stranger’s Wrath could very well see its most popular run to date. And who knows, that might motivate Oddworld to return with a sequel at some point. Ah, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. One Steef adventure at a time!

We’ll let you know when Stranger’s Wrath has a release date!