Official Critical Role Cookbook Brings You Recipes From Exandria

The popular role-playing webseries Critical Role has announced a new cookbook that will feature 60 recipes collected from each continent of Exandria. Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role is written by Liz Marsham (author of The World of Critical Role), and will feature recipes from Jesse Szewczyk, Susan Vu, and Amanda Yee, along with a foreword by Quyen Tran and Sam Riegel.

These mouth-watering dishes will be accompanied by gorgeous illustrations and photography, along with tales of Vox Machina, the Mighty Nein, Bells Hells, and more. The book is available to pre-order here on Amazon in Kindle or hardcover editions priced at $14.99 and $29.99 respectively. We expect to see a discount on the hardcover edition before the pre-order period ends on August 8th, 2023. If that happens, pre-order customers will automatically get the best deal.

"Start in Tal'Dorei, where you can nab a trio of pastries from the Slayer's Cake, a staple of Whitestone's patisserie scene. Journey next to the birthplace of civilization, Issylra, and devour some absolutely divine Highsummer Honey Polenta. Travel to Marquet and explore Jrusar's Core Spire while enjoying some street meat. And finally, end in Wildemount, where you can unwind with a famous Ruby of the Sea Cocktail."

Recipe highlights include "Percival de Rolo's Revenge Pasta, stuffed with enough garlic to ward off even the strongest vampires, and blackberry and lemon hand pies inspired by Scanlan's favorite spell. Prepare for battle with Jester's Sweet Feast, a platter of pastries made complete with a dash of cinnamon and a covert sprinkle of the Dust of Deliciousness. And as the night comes to a close, settle down with Lord Eshteross's Maple Ginger Cookies (pictured above)."

Critical Role adventurers include voice actors Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O'Brien. For more of the latest news on Critical Role, click here.

