Elden Ring Official Art Books And Strategy Guides Are On Sale Just Ahead of Launch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight, which is why it got two massive strategy guides. The game also happens to be beautiful, with gorgeous visuals throughout. That makes it a perfect candidate for a video game art book, which is why it got two from Udon Entertainment. That's a lot of books, but the good news is that all four are currently on sale and most of them are set for launch on September 4th and 5th.

We'll start with the Official Art Book of Elden Ring, which in two volumes of 432 and 384 pages. You can pre-order Elden Ring: Official Art Book Volume I here on Amazon and Volume 2 here on Amazon for $53.99 each (10% off) with a release date set for September 5th, Note that you won't be charged until the books ship, and you'll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs during the pre-order period. This might be that discount, so lock it down while you can.

According to the descriptions, "Volume I features key art from the game's opening movie, concept and development art of the large open-world and claustrophobic dungeons, and the game's many characters and armors." while "Volume II includes stunning art of the foes great and small that threaten to end the player's journey, the weapons used to slay them, and even a list of the many items found within the game".

As for the strategy guides, Future Press recently unveiled the Elden Ring Books of Knowledge Volumes 1 and 2, which uncover all of the game's secrets over the course of 1024 hardcover pages. Details for both books can be found below.

Volume I: The Lands Between launched back in November, and it covers all of the gameplay elements, maps, and NPCs in Elden Ring. Volume 1 launched back in November, but has been sold out on Amazon for some time. However, Amazon recently resumed taking backorders for it with a 11% discount, promising to deliver when it becomes available. Order here on Amazon for $44.4 (11% off). From the official Future Press description:

"Volume I: The Lands Between is a complete record of the overworld, dungeons and underworld in Elden Ring-no matter where you go, every inch is carefully mapped, its secrets laid bare. We present high level views of progression to reach the game's endings, alongside streamlined paths that highlight the places and details you're most likely to miss while exploring. NPC quests are clearly charted and each one is accompanied by key dialog. Finally, a dedicated lore section helps to piece together the game's enigmatic storyline."

Volume II: Shards of the Shattering covers Elden Ring combat gameplay elements, weapons, and a bestiary with combat strategies for every enemy and boss. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $35.08, which is 30% off and the biggest pre-order discount thus far. It drops on September 4th. From the official Future Press description:

"No matter what manner of creature you encounter, it will be catalogued, dissected and analysed in Volume II: Shards of the Shattering. Thoroughly tested combat strategies help to overcome even the toughest of foes, from the lowliest of wretches to the Shardbearers themselves. Next, the arsenal of spells and equipment you can bring to bear against these foes is laid out and all stats and effects are explained in full. All this data is put to use to recommend truly optimal builds along with progression routes to obtain the ideal equipment."

Given the sheer size of Elden Ring, even the most seasoned player will likely find something new to uncover with these guides. However, one of the biggest draws of these books will probably be that Future Press' previous guides for FromSoftware games like the Dark Souls trilogy have become pricey collector's items in recent years. These Elden Ring guides will likely follow suit.