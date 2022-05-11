Elden Ring Has Now Sold More Than 13 Million Copies

✖

Since debuting back in February, Elden Ring has sold more than 13.4 million copies worldwide. Publisher Bandai Namco shared that incredible figure in a new financial report (translated by SiliconEra). The majority of those sales came in March, when the game managed to move more than 12 million copies. It's a stunning figure, though it's not quite surprising given the level of interest the game continues to see months after release. Bandai Namco's financial statement also says that the company is looking for ways to expand the Elden Ring brand, though no concrete plans have been shared, thus far.

It will be interesting to see what Bandai Namco plans to do next with Elden Ring. This is not the first time we've heard about plans to build Elden Ring as an IP, as FromSoftware previously revealed its hopes to expand it "beyond the realm of games." There are a lot of different ways that could play out, and the game's lore could easily lend itself to tie-in novels, or even a film adaptation. Given the current video game movie renaissance we've been seeing, it seems entirely possible that Elden Ring could receive a big-screen adaptation!

Until we get a better idea what Bandai Namco has planned next, fans will just have to keep themselves busy with the game. Over the last few months, players have found a lot of interesting ways to create even greater challenges for themselves in Elden Ring. Some players have beaten the game's end bosses in record time, while others have finished off the Elden Beast using a Dance Pad from Dance Dance Revolution. It's clear players aren't ready to move on to other games just yet, and that's definitely a testament to Elden Ring's quality!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What are your thoughts on Elden Ring? Are you happy with the game's success?