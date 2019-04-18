New Official Xbox Gear Line Launched by Numskull Designs

For fans who want to take that extra step in supporting their passions, gear is typically the way to go. One can represent their favorite brand, character, series, and more just by simply wearing an article of clothing or by having a piece of merchandise that shows one’s dedication on full display. That said, Numskull Designs is known for providing some amazing gear for fans of all types, and their latest line is certainly no exception. With Xbox being a household name around the world, Numskull has unveiled their new line of official Xbox gear, and it is available to pre-order right now.

The new line from Numskull offers up plenty of ways to sport Xbox as your desired destination for gaming. From glorious coasters that look like the Xbox controller’s action buttons to a pretty stylish Xbox One snapback, the line has got just about everything an Xbox fan would need to show off that they mean business.

The full range includes:

Official Xbox One Controller Button Coasters (4 pack)

Official Xbox One Controller Metal Keychain

Official Xbox One ‘Achievement Unlocked’ Keychain

Official Xbox One Metal Badge Heat Mug

Official Xbox One Pattern Socks

Official Xbox One Pattern Snapback

Official Xbox One Carbon Fibre Wallet

The entire line of Xbox gear is currently available to pre-order right here, with the line officially launching at some point in May. For more on Numskull and what they are all about:

“Numskull Designs produces innovative, unique, and official merchandise and clothing products for all the biggest and best names in entertainment! Working with brands such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, PlayStation, SEGA, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Activision, Warner Bros., and many more, Numskull has manufactured products ranges based on the biggest video game, movie, TV show, and comic book properties, which are available worldwide.”

What do you think about all of this? Will you be snatching up all of the glorious Xbox merchandise from Numskull? Which item do you believe is your favorite? Personally, I find that heat changing mug to be a necessity for any coffee or tea drinker out there. Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

