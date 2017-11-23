Okami HD Gets Fresh New Screenshots, Gameplay Videos

We’re not too far off from seeing Okami HD making its return to consoles, and bringing with it its luscious, brilliant art style and captivating gameplay. But why wait when you can see more of the game in action right now?

Some new screenshots and gameplay videos have emerged, thanks to the team at Don’t Feed the Gamers, that feature Ameratsu as she takes on dangerous enemies and overcomes interesting puzzles, using very artistic talents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the gameplay videos below, along with a descrption in terms of what you can expect from the game, including its revamped visuals.

“Rooted in Japanese folklore, Okami has you taking the on the role of Amaterasu, the sun goddess, as she embodies the legendary white wolf Shiranui. Your wolf part can tackle, and use a number of different weapons—you’re a legendary wolf after all—while your goddess side brings to the table divine powers of the Celestial Brush, a powerful way to breathe new life to the world around you.”

“In addition to the three platforms mentioned in the headline, you’ll also now be able to experience the art and joy of Okami HD with beautiful 4K graphics on Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and supported PC hardware. Speaking of visual settings, you can now play the game in a modern widescreen format, or if you prefer, you can play in the original 4:3 screen ratio. Fans of the original release, rejoice: we also brought back the original loading screen mini-game where you can earn bonus demon fangs that can be traded for in-game items.”

You can also see the screenshots in the attached gallery, including a particular boss battle with a giant spider. Yikes.

Okami HD releases on December 12th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.