Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Releasing June 22

Today, Sega announced that in celebration of the Olympic Games this summer Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game will release, worldwide, on June 22, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, and even Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but it will be playable on all three of these machines, courtesy of backward compatibility.

That said, while we don't have current-gen versions of the game, we do have a brand new trailer that showcases the game's gameplay and 18 unique events, all of which can be found in the list below. Meanwhile, Sega has also confirmed the game sports a "robust" Avatar Creator and both local and online play for up to eight players.

Events:

100m

4x100m Relay

110m Hurdles

Hammer Throw

Long Jump

Baseball

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

BMX (Cycling)

Boxing

Judo

Rugby Sevens

Football (Soccer)

100m Freestyle (Swimming)

200m Individual Medley (Swimming)

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Tennis

Features:

8-Player Multiplayer (Local and Online)

Ranked Games

Global Leaderboards

Avatar Creator (Featuring 50 different wardrobe options, including both traditional country kits and "imaginative" outfits like pirate and astronaut costumes)

“The Olympic Games are a unifying symbol of sportsmanship and competition for athletes and fans throughout the world,” said Ian Curran, President & COO at SEGA of America while speaking about the game and today's announcement. “Tokyo 2020 channels that positive spirit into a fun, arcade-style experience for friends and family to play together as we all look forward to the start of the Olympic Games this Summer.”

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game will be available via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches worldwide on June 22, priced at $39.99.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking this one up when it releases later this summer?