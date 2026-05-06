One of 2025’s Best New Indie Games Just Confirmed Its First DLC

All things considered, 2025 was a solid year for new games. From mobile breakout hits like Umamusume: Pretty Derby to long-awaited releases like Hollow Knight: Silksong, last year really delivered. And many of the best new titles came from indie studios like the one behind Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Now, one of the top indie hits from 2025 is about to get even better thanks to a newly announced DLC. The cozy game, which first arrived on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch, recently found new fans via its arrival on Xbox Game Pass. I’m talking, of course, about Tiny Bookshop.

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Tiny Bookshop is a bookshop management sim from Neoludic Games and Skystone Games. Since it launched on Steam in August 2025, the game has achieved the coveted Overwhelmingly Positive rating. Its 81 Metacritic Score places it among the top indie releases of 2025. And it seems that this game’s story isn’t over just yet. Tiny Bookshop expanded to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S just last month, including a Day One arrival on Xbox Game Pass. Now, Neoludic has confirmed that Tiny Bookshop will be getting a new story DLC.

Tiny Bookshop Fans Rejoice As First Story DLC Is Confirmed

Image courtesy of Neoludic Games, Skystone Games, and 2P Games

Like many management sims, Tiny Bookshop does have a story to it. As players stock, customize, and run their mobile bookstore, they also encounter and help out the Bookstonbury locals. The game’s charming, cozy tale is part of what’s made it such a popular game among book lovers and cozy gamers alike. Along with the joy of running your bookstore and helping customers choose the right read, Tiny Bookshop delivers on great characters with interesting stories to tell.

But as with any story, the game’s original tale does eventually come to an end. And that has left many players wishing for a little more to explore in the quaint seaside town of Bookstonbury. Since close to launch, gamers have been asking after a true DLC expansion for Tiny Bookshop. Today, Neoludic finally confirmed we’re getting one.

On May 6th, Neoludic shared the good news of more Tiny Bookshop via X (formerly Twitter). The team isn’t ready to share much just yet, but they did say “something is coming, and we’re really excited about it!” The text is accompanied by an image of Bookstonbury’s own newspaper, teasing the game’s “next adventure in Bookstonbury-by-the-sea!” One of the game’s central NPCs, Harper, features in the image. This could mean we’ll get more of Harper’s story in the DLC.

Surprise!! 📚

We can't say much about the DLC yet, just know that something is coming, and we're really excited about it!👀 pic.twitter.com/64TJOgl7ay — neoludic | Tiny Bookshop ✨ (@neoludic) May 6, 2026

Given that the DLC has just been announced, we don’t yet know how big it will be or when it will release. In fact, the Tiny Bookshop DLC doesn’t even have a Steam listing just yet, though you can snag the Supporter Pack with a digital art book and soundtrack as the current DLC offerings. Since its April 2026 arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game is now available on all major platforms. Hopefully, that means that the new expansion will have a multi-platform release at launch.

If you’ve yet to experience the cozy delight that is Tiny Bookshop, the game is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is available via Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate.

Have you played Tiny Bookshop yet? Are you excited to see it’s got a new expansion on the way? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!