One Piece Odyssey Shares New Screenshots and Story Details

As previously revealed at the end of March, One Piece Odyssey is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2022 though no definitive release date has been set as of yet. There's still not much in the way of news about the video game, but Bandai Namco and developer ILCA have recently shared several new screenshots from the title as well as some additional story details.

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea," the initial and official English description from Bandai Namco reads. "They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

The Straw Hats will encounter many powerful enemies on the mysterious island of Waford.



The official Japanese website seems to offer more than that and indicates that the "mysterious island" the Straw Hats find themselves on is called "Waffled" or something similar to that (localization could always change this as it's from Japanese translated by Google) and are separated following the sinking of the Thousand Sunny. There are also ruins on the island with their own hidden secrets -- and, mechanically speaking, puzzles.

As previously announced, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda provided new character and monster designs for the video game and Motoi Sakuraba serves as the composer for the title.

