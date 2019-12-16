One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Confirms Playable Big Mom and Kaido

In March, One Piece fans will be treated to Bandai Namco’s latest entry in their popular musou mash-up, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The series takes the template for Koei Tecmo’s popular Dynasty Warriors games, but adds characters and elements from the One Piece franchise. Altogether, the game will feature more than 40 playable characters spanning the history of the anime, as well as a new storyline and classic moments from the series. A number of characters have been announced so far, but the latest issue of Weekly Jump has confirmed two additional characters coming to the game’s roster: Kaido and Big Mom!

Also known as Charlotte Linlin, the gluttonous Big Mom has proven to be a strong adversary for the Straw Hat Pirates throughout the series. Big Mom is also the biggest human in the series thus far, at nearly 29 feet tall. At a similarly imposing scale is Kaido, the Governor-General of the Beasts Pirates. Kaido and Big Mom have formed an alliance in the anime, and it will be interesting to see if that plays out similarly in Pirate Warriors 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has been announced for PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. In addition to the regular edition, fans can also purchase a Collector’s Edition, which includes a copy of the game as well as a 30-centimeter LED diorama featuring Kaido. The game will also offer a large number of day one and pre-order costume incentives. Those who purchase the game on day-one will receive special costumes for Nami (Onami), Zoro (Zorojuro), and Sanji (Soba Mask), as well as two costumes that have yet to be revealed. A Digital Deluxe Edition will be offered to PlayStation 4 and Switch owners, which will allow early access to the playable characters Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Ichiji and Vinsmoke Yonji. A Season Pass can also be purchased, which allows early access to Charlotte Katakuri, as well as an exclusive theme for PlayStation 4 owners.

Debuting in 1997, One Piece is the best-selling manga series in history, selling 460 million copies worldwide. Created by Elichiro Oda, the series has spawned a mammoth franchise, encompassing an anime, 13 movies, a trading card game, and, of course, the One Piece: Pirate Warriors video games. Following the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, the series sees Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates pursuing the fabled One Piece treasure, which bestows upon its owner the title of King of the Pirates.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will release in North America March 27, 2020.