‘One Piece: World Seeker’s New Story Trailer Is Packed With Characters

A new trailer for Bandai Namco’s One Piece: World Seeker has been released today that’s filled with characters from the One Piece universe.

The trailer was shared by Bandai Namco during the Gamescom events that are going on this week to give a better look at the game’s story and the characters that’ll players will encounter. Luffy, Zoro, and other characters like Robin return once again in the Gamescom trailer alongside some new appearances that are shown within the preview of the open-world One Piece game.

“New faces set foot on One Piece World Seeker’s island!” the trailer info says. “The huge flying fortress you can see flying on top of it received new support from the admirals Fujitora and Kizaru but what could be worth deploying such a powerful army?”

The trailer shows Luffy being taken to the floating fortress called Prison Island before having to do battle with several admirals and other Marines members within the prison. Though it starts off with just cinematic scenes, we eventually get to see some more gameplay as well as Luffy, the main character that players will be controlling, fights against these opponents in real-time, open-field fights.

Despite being held in a prison, players will still have plenty of room to move around and use Luffy’s abilities. The game that features a totally new One Piece story boasts a wide-open setting where players can explore the world around them while using their abilities to navigate the area faster and move quickly from place to place.

“Set sail on an all-new One Piece adventure in One Piece World Seeker!” Bandai Namco says. “Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a new story that puts players’ into Luffy’s point of view, as he battles and explores an expansive and seamless world. Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy’s gum-gum abilities and swing into action.”

The trailer also still tells players that the game’s coming out in 2018, an exciting reassurance with the year now moving into its final months. This means that while there’s no exact release date that’s been shared yet, news of the game’s release timing should be shared soon.

One Piece World Seeker releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam sometime this year.