OnRush Introducing Ranked Mode, Event This Month

While OnRush hasn’t quite sold as well as Codemasters would have hoped, we still think the game is an absolute blast — and there’s no better time to jump into the competitive action!

The publisher, working alongside the team at Deep Silver, has announced that a new Ranked Mode will be introduced to the game, starting with the first official season, OnRush Summer Slam, which will begin on August 27. (No relation to the WWE Summerslam event happening this Sunday.)

The event will kick off with a Pre-Season that will run for two weeks, allowing players to see what all Ranked Mode has to offer. Along the way, they’ll be able to unlock a number of exclusive Pre-Season rewards, including XP bonuses, credits and unique Tombstones for their character.

There will be several “placement” games to determine the player’s skill level, and they’re slotted as follows:

Bronze : Jack, Queen, King, Ace

: Jack, Queen, King, Ace Silver: Jack, Queen, King, Ace

Jack, Queen, King, Ace Gold: Jack, Queen, King, Ace

Jack, Queen, King, Ace Platinum: Jack, Queen, King, Ace

The Summer Slam event will run over the course of the next eight weeks, bringing a number of new pieces of content to unlock. These include new celebrations, character outfits, vehicle shells, liveries and XP bonuses, along with a handful of new Tombstones.

“Ranked Mode is something the community have been asking for since day one, and we can’t wait for people to start battling it out to see who the best in the world is,” said Kris Pope, lead designer, Onrush. “In Ranked Mode, your rank will go up or down depending on how well you perform in-game. Winning as a team is, of course, the aim of the game, but individual achievements, such as the MVP award, will also help your ranking.”

“Each season will feature eight challenge cards, with a new card being unlocked every week,” Kris continued. “Each of these cards has three rewards that a player can earn by winning matches. Each win will earn the player 100 points towards each card. However, a player can increase the points they earn toward each card by unlocking seasonal win bonuses.”

You can check out how the action is shaping up by watching the trailer above. We can’t wait to jump back in for more OnRush. And stay tuned — we may have a code giveaway coming up soon!

OnRush is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.