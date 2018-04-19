New Batch of Original Xbox Games Now Available On Xbox One, Including Conker and SSX 3

As announced last week, Microsoft has several original Xbox games making their way to the Xbox One backward compatibility program. Today, several of those titles have dropped, so you can either play them to your heart’s content with the original disc or purchase them in the Xbox Live Marketplace — which is a better option if you’re trying to find stuff like Conker: Live & Reloaded and Panzer Dragoon Orta on the cheap.

We’re happy to report that the first batch of these games are available now, with the rest set to arrive on April 26, including several Star Wars titles like Republic Commando and the original Battlefront games. You can purchase them for $9.99 apiece through the Xbox Live Marketplace or use the original discs to install them and play to your heart’s content.

Here’s the rundown of the games that you can get right now!

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind- a notable entry in the ongoing Elder Scrolls series, Morrowind set the pace for the games to follow, including Oblivion and Skyrim. So it’s well worth checking out.

Breakdown- a cult classic in the world of Xbox, this awesome first-person game features all sorts of beat-em-up tactics and fun.

Conker: Live & Reloaded- the Nintendo 64 classic returns with better visuals than ever before, along with all the profane, hilarious gameplay you’ve come to expect. Plus, new multiplayer battles!

Blinx: The Time Sweeper- an enjoyable platforming game where you can use the powers of time at your will, trying to stop evil forces along the way. So, Microsoft, when are we getting Blinx 2?

Hunter: The Reckoning- an action packed shooter where you try to hold back demonic forces from taking over a town. Lots of twin-stick shooting fun, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Jade Empire- Bioware’s legendary martial arts role-playing adventure, where you guide the destiny of several warriors over the course of several hours of gameplay. Easily one not to overlook.

Panzer Dragoon Orta- this latest entry in Sega’s ongoing Panzer Dragoon series is jam-packed with shooting thrills, along with some of the best graphics this side of Panzer Dragoon Saga.

SSX 3- this snowboarding tour-de-force continues to be a rollicking thrill ride after all these years, as you venture down several courses with a handful of talented superstars.

All of these games are fun, but some folks are reporting that when the digital version of SSX 3 is purchased, it doesn’t necessarily unlock — and there’s a glitch that asks you to try to buy it again. We’ve notified Microsoft of the problem, but, in the meantime, you might want to stick with the physical edition of the game if you have it.

These games should be enhanced for Xbox One X — and, for good measure, you can play them on the Xbox 360 too!

We recommend all of these games (they’re prime picks), but feel free to pick and choose what favorites you want to add to your library!